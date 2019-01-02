10 Most Educated African Presidents


Naminipo

Broken English

Havin' Phd doesn't gurentee your good leadership Nyerere had only Bacheor but his leadership was wonderful and example to many those days

sorry lad i went off topic
 
yamindinda

Broken English said:
Havin' Phd doesn't gurentee your good leadership Nyerere had only Bacheor but his leadership was wonderful and example to many those days

sorry lad i went off topic
Nyerere alikuwa na Master acha kupotosha..................pia alikuwa ndiye Mtanzania wa kwanza kufanya Masters za Uingereza
 
Naminipo

Hii CHADEMA inaonesha ni tishio kwa wengine. Maana vipo vyama vingi lakini malinganisho ni kwa CDM. Kama ni mbio CHADEMA inakaribia kumpita alietangulia. So keep it up CDM!

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Waluhwanoyena

Broken English said:
Havin' Phd doesn't gurentee your good leadership Nyerere had only Bacheor but his leadership was wonderful and example to many those days

sorry lad i went off topic
There are PHDs from reputed Universities and those from Manzese that's why we have Drs and Professors in Govt and Bunge but delivery doubtful. They cannot speak English.
 
Broken English

yamindinda said:
Nyerere alikuwa na Master acha kupotosha..................pia alikuwa ndiye Mtanzania wa kwanza kufanya Masters za Uingereza
You missed some of information about Nyerere's education and i didn't misinform people,you're the one doing it, therefore is better to you to school yourself before you disagree with other people's opinion
 
Broken English

yamindinda said:
Nyerere alikuwa na Master acha kupotosha..................pia alikuwa ndiye Mtanzania wa kwanza kufanya Masters za Uingereza
The only things that i cann't dare to misinform people about nyerere is where he studied from standard 5 to 8 only that.
next time be sure of yourself man
 
yamindinda

Broken English said:
One of Africa’s most respected figures, Julius Nyerere (1922 — 1999) was a politician of principle and intelligence. Known as Mwalimu or teacher he had a vision of education that was rich with possibility

Julius Kambarage Nyerere was born on April 13, 1922 in Butiama, on the eastern shore of lake Victoria in north west Tanganyika. His father was the chief of the small Zanaki tribe. He was 12 before he started school (he had to walk 26 miles to Musoma to do so). Later, he transferred for his secondary education to the Tabora Government Secondary School. His intelligence was quickly recognized by the Roman Catholic fathers who taught him. He went on, with their help, to train as a teacher at Makerere University in Kampala (Uganda). On gaining his Certificate, he taught for three years and then went on a government scholarship to study history and political economy for his Master of Arts at the University of Edinburgh (he was the first Tanzanian to study at a British university and only the second to gain a university degree outside Africa. In Edinburgh, partly through his encounter with Fabian thinking, Nyerere began to develop his particular vision of connecting socialism with African communal living.

On his return to Tanganyika, Nyerere was forced by the colonial authorities to make a choice between his political activities and his teaching. He was reported as saying that he was a schoolmaster by choice and a politician by accident. Working to bring a number of different nationalist factions into one grouping he achieved this in 1954 with the formation of TANU (the Tanganyika African National Union). He became President of the Union (a post he held until 1977), entered the Legislative Council in 1958 and became chief minister in 1960. A year later Tanganyika was granted internal self-government and Nyerere became premier. Full independence came in December 1961 and he was elected President in 1962.

Nyerere’s integrity, ability as a political orator and organizer, and readiness to work with different groupings was a significant factor in independence being achieved without bloodshed. In this he was helped by the co-operative attitude of the last British governor — Sir Richard Turnbull. In 1964, following a coup in Zanzibar (and an attempted coup in Tanganyika itself) Nyerere negotiated with the new leaders in Zanzibar and agreed to absorb them into the union government. The result was the creation of the Republic of Tanzania.

Biography: Julius Kambarage Nyerere
 
